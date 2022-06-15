Advertisement

TV20 Award, Best UF Transfer Athlete: Jasmine Moore (Track & Field)

Jumper made an instant impact, helped Gators to two team titles
Moore swept NCAA indoor and outdoor long jump & triple jump titles
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This week, TV20 is recognizing the best of the 2021-22 Florida Gators athletic year by handing out some awards (for entertainment purposes only). From Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17, we’ll honor an individual or a team in one of 10 different categories. Up next is “Best UF Transfer Athlete,” recognizing those who made the greatest impact in their first season as Gators after starting their career at another school. The six nominees, as selected and voted on by TV20 staff, are:

Zippy Broughton (Women’s Basketball): Averaged 10.5 points per game and 4.0 rebounds per game for NCAA tournament team, scoring average increased to 14 ppg during SEC play (previous school: Rutgers)

Phlandrous Fleming (Men’s Basketball): Finished second on the team in both points per game (11.1) and rebounds per game (4.4), added a pair of 20-plus point performances (previous school: Charleston Southern)

Anna Hall (Track & Field): Won NCAA outdoor heptathlon title, added runner-up showing in 400m hurdles, helped UF to indoor and outdoor team titles (previous school: Georgia)

Jasmine Moore (Track & Field): Swept individual NCAA titles in the indoor and outdoor long jump and triple jump, helping Florida to team titles in both seasons (previous school: Georgia)

BT Riopelle (Baseball): Took control of the starting catcher’s job, bashed 15 homers and added 55 RBI’s to rank second on the team (previous school: Coastal Carolina)

Skylar Wallace (Softball): Held a .400 batting average deep into the season, finished at .386, added a UF single-season record 52 stolen bases (previous school: Alabama)

And the winner is...Jasmine Moore

You couldn’t have asked for more out of this athlete. Moore was unstoppable and claimed every horizontal jump title available, rising to the top in a crowded field of excellent nominees.

Up Next: Best UF Athlete Interviewee

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Gainesville man steals Dunkin’ Donuts breakfast and runs off
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer

Latest News

Florida guard Kiara Smith (1) drives for the basket against South Carolina guard Destanni...
TV20 Award, Best UF Super Senior: Kiki Smith (Women’s Basketball)
Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford (36) rounds third during an NCAA baseball game against...
TV20 UF Breakthrough Athlete of the Year: Wyatt Langford (Baseball)
Florida's Leanne Wong competes on the balance beam during the NCAA college women's gymnastics...
TV20 UF Freshman Athlete of the Year: Leanne Wong (Gymnastics)
The list of national championship track and field teams at James G. Pressly Stadium.
Florida women’s track and field claim first team Outdoor National Championship in program history