TV20 Award, Best UF Transfer Athlete: Jasmine Moore (Track & Field)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This week, TV20 is recognizing the best of the 2021-22 Florida Gators athletic year by handing out some awards (for entertainment purposes only). From Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17, we’ll honor an individual or a team in one of 10 different categories. Up next is “Best UF Transfer Athlete,” recognizing those who made the greatest impact in their first season as Gators after starting their career at another school. The six nominees, as selected and voted on by TV20 staff, are:

Zippy Broughton (Women’s Basketball): Averaged 10.5 points per game and 4.0 rebounds per game for NCAA tournament team, scoring average increased to 14 ppg during SEC play (previous school: Rutgers)

Phlandrous Fleming (Men’s Basketball) : Finished second on the team in both points per game (11.1) and rebounds per game (4.4), added a pair of 20-plus point performances (previous school: Charleston Southern)

Anna Hall (Track & Field): Won NCAA outdoor heptathlon title, added runner-up showing in 400m hurdles, helped UF to indoor and outdoor team titles (previous school: Georgia)

Jasmine Moore (Track & Field): Swept individual NCAA titles in the indoor and outdoor long jump and triple jump, helping Florida to team titles in both seasons (previous school: Georgia)

BT Riopelle (Baseball): Took control of the starting catcher’s job, bashed 15 homers and added 55 RBI’s to rank second on the team (previous school: Coastal Carolina)

Skylar Wallace (Softball): Held a .400 batting average deep into the season, finished at .386, added a UF single-season record 52 stolen bases (previous school: Alabama)

And the winner is...Jasmine Moore

You couldn’t have asked for more out of this athlete. Moore was unstoppable and claimed every horizontal jump title available, rising to the top in a crowded field of excellent nominees.

