Two men initially arrested as part of sex sting ‘Operation: April Fools’ are now free

Coppola was arrested in Volusia County and is awaiting extradition to Marion County.
By Julia Laude
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Charges have been dropped for two out of 22 men originally arrested in Operation: April fools. It was an undercover investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and four north-central Florida cities to catch as many child sex predators as they could.

RELATED: Son of Ocala city council president among 22 men arrested for seeking sex from children

Charges have been dropped for both Damien Shade, 21, and the son of Ocala city council president, Ire Bethea Jr., 38.

Shade was originally arrested for sending harmful material to minors and for the unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a meeting. His case was dismissed on May 25.

Bethea Jr. was arrested for the unlawful use of a two-way communication device, using a computer to seduce/solicit a child, traveling to meet a minor after using a computer to lure a child, and kidnap to engage in human trafficking. His case was dismissed on May 4.

In both cases, although there was probable cause to arrest these men, based on the facts of the case, court officials believed the likelihood of conviction was slim.

Earlier this month on June 8, Bethea Jr. also plead guilty to soliciting prostitution. He had ‘time served’ while waiting for a resolution to the child abuse case. He was also sentenced to probation.

We spoke to Ocala city council president, Ire Bethea Sr. over the phone. He told us the family is trying their best to move forward.

“All I can say to you ma’am is, I raised my son to be a good young man. And we all make mistakes in life. I hope he has learned from this and he’ll be able to move forward in his life,” Bethea Sr. said.

Sheriff’s officials said they did not want to comment at this time as the other 20 cases are still active.

