Advertisement

VIDEO: Woman comes home to huge bear in her kitchen

A Connecticut woman says she was startled to come home to find a bear in her house. (Source: WFSB)
By Erin Edwards and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTED, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Residents in a certain Connecticut neighborhood have reported more bear sightings lately that included one of the large animals taking over a woman’s kitchen.

On Monday, Shannon Davis said she was startled to see a bear in her home. And it wasn’t until she saw her cat sitting outside staring at a window that she thought something was wrong.

“It was just a weird look on the cat, and then I saw a shadow walk by the window,” Davis said.

WFSB reported the bear broke into Davis’ house through a window and made its way to the kitchen.

“It was like, ‘What’s for dinner?’” she said.

Davis said she then ran to her neighbor and asked for help.

“He started banging on the door. The bear then went into my room and climbed out my window,” she said.

The Winsted resident said there wasn’t a lot of damage from the incident.

“There was a lollipop stuck to the rug and a pulled-out snack tray,” Davis said. “But there was only a package of vanilla wafers and Dots missing.”

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection reported the bear population has been steadily growing in the area. In 2022, there has been a 20% increase in calls regarding a bear.

“This is a pretty big increase for us,” Chris Lewis of the Environmental Conservation Police Division said.

Lewis said keeping food sources away from bears is vital in keeping the animals away.

“Bears are attracted to food. So, remove the food source, and the bears don’t have a reason to come to visit your yard or house,” Lewis said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Gainesville man steals Dunkin’ Donuts breakfast and runs off
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is...
Fauci tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild symptoms’
Tesla’s crash number may be high because it uses telematics to monitor its vehicles and get...
US report: Nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles
A 14-year-old become Milwaukee's 100th homicide victim for 2022.
Graduating 14-year-old mark's Milwaukee's 100th homicide
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect charged with federal hate crimes