Vineyard Church holding free food giveaway
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Free food is being given away in Gainesville.
This event starts at 11 am.
A local farmer is donating watermelons for this giveaway.
It will be held at the Vineyard church in the middle of Lincoln Estates.
