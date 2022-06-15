Vineyard Church holding free food giveaway

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Free food is being given away in Gainesville.

This event starts at 11 am.

A local farmer is donating watermelons for this giveaway.

It will be held at the Vineyard church in the middle of Lincoln Estates.

TRENDING STORY: Three North Central Florida projects get funding

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.