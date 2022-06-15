Advertisement

Vineyard Church holding free food giveaway

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Free food is being given away in Gainesville.

This event starts at 11 am.

A local farmer is donating watermelons for this giveaway.

It will be held at the Vineyard church in the middle of Lincoln Estates.

