Alachua County meeting discussing animal shelter concerns is delayed

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County meeting to discuss overcrowding and a new leader at the county’s animal shelter is moved to a later date.

The special meeting once scheduled for next Tuesday has been moved to June 28th.

This is to accommodate the public’s request for an evening meeting.

Acting Animal Resources and Care Director Nikki Healy will present the problems of overcrowding at the shelter.

Healy is also taking volunteer applications which you can find here.

