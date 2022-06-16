Advertisement

Alachua County offering mail-in voting for disabled residents

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:50 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Primary election day is nearly two months away.

The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections office is offering another way to cast a ballot for certain voters.

An at-home vote-by-mail service called OmniBallot is available for voters with disabilities.

Omniballot allows voters to print their ballots at home.

It has been reviewed and approved by the Florida Secretary of State to be used by eligible voters.

Each county may choose whether or not to use the system.

Voters can sign up with this form.

