Advertisement

City of Alachua holds Local Government Day

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Alachua residents will be able to access multiple government services.

The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections, tax collector, property appraiser, and Florida Fish and Wildlife services will be at city hall.

This event will start at 11 am and will end at 3 pm.

This is a one-day event.

This event is open to the public.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville City Commission addresses vacancies in office

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
City of Alachua holds Local Government Day
The PK Yonge robotics team helped one man who suffered a life altering accident
The PK Yonge robotics team helped one man who suffered a life altering accident
The PK Yonge robotics team helped one man who suffered a life altering accident
The PK Yonge robotics team helped one man who suffered a life altering accident