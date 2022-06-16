City of Alachua holds Local Government Day

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Alachua residents will be able to access multiple government services.

The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections, tax collector, property appraiser, and Florida Fish and Wildlife services will be at city hall.

This event will start at 11 am and will end at 3 pm.

This is a one-day event.

This event is open to the public.

