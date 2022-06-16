Criminal couple behind bars for stealing from Rural King

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The thrill of getting away with a crime finally caught up with two accused thieves. Ocala police arrested Brandon Crews, 37, and his girlfriend Jessica Lynn Long, 35, after one final, clumsy hit at Rural King on June 9.

Over the span of a week beginning June 3, the criminal couple ended up stealing one ATV, four motorbikes, and three lawn mowers totaling $9,450. Another man is also involved but the police said they’re still searching for him.

They bounced around between the different extended stay motels on S. Pine Ave. Throughout the sting, police monitored the Sun Days motel and the Royal Inn motel where Crews and Long were ultimately arrested. They were staying in room 22.

Crews was in and out of the Marion County jail between 2008 and 2009 for several drug and traffic violations. He seemed to be staying out of trouble until now. Just before this most recent arrest, Crews was back in jail for grand theft.

Long began her criminal career in 2004. She had a stay at the Marion County jail for helping someone in Holmes County with a crime. In 2015 it was a DUI.

Both remain in the jail.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.