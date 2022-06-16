Family and friends held a vigil to remember Ocala drive-by shooting victim Antion Shade Jr.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday, 23-year-old Antion Shade Jr. was visiting his cousin when they were both the victims of a drive-by shooting in West Ocala.

Shade later died at the hospital, while the cousin took a bullet in the leg.

“He’s always been there for anybody who needed him. He gave any and everything and his motto is he stands with anybody that stands with him,” said his mom Tiffenany Arce.

A vigil was held for people to pay their respect and share good memories of him. His dad Antion Shade Sr. said he will never forget his son.

“He’s always laughing, talking, and having fun that’s the best memory I can ever have, he’s calling me when he needs something or whatever is going on those are the memories I got.”

Shade was a huge Florida Gators fan so people brought orange and blue balloons to release them in the air.

“He loved the gators that were his thing. We’re still going to represent and afterlife I want to still represent the gators for him the same way he would represent them in life,” said Arce.

His mom added he always loved his music and she remembers the car rides they would take.

“While he takes me anywhere and he’s listening to his music and he’s into that music bopping his head smiling. That’s the only thing that keeps me going I think about it every time I just walk around the house bopping my head.”

Ocala Police said they are still investigating the homicide and no arrests have been made.

The family said they’ll cherish the great memories of Antion Shade Jr. and he’ll always be on their mind.

