Fire crews rescue driver from rolled-over vehicle
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews pulled a driver from a vehicle after a rollover crash on Wednesday.
The crash happened around eight in the morning when a semi-truck, SUV, and car collided.
The SUV rolled over during the wreck trapping the driver inside.
In total fire rescue crews took three patients to the hospital.
