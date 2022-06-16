Fire crews rescue driver from rolled-over vehicle

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews pulled a driver from a vehicle after a rollover crash on Wednesday.

The crash happened around eight in the morning when a semi-truck, SUV, and car collided.

The SUV rolled over during the wreck trapping the driver inside.

In total fire rescue crews took three patients to the hospital.

