Advertisement

Fire crews rescue driver from rolled-over vehicle

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews pulled a driver from a vehicle after a rollover crash on Wednesday.

The crash happened around eight in the morning when a semi-truck, SUV, and car collided.

The SUV rolled over during the wreck trapping the driver inside.

In total fire rescue crews took three patients to the hospital.

TRENDING STORY: Semi-truck collides with train in Marion County

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Gainesville man steals Dunkin’ Donuts breakfast and runs off
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer

Latest News

Fire crews rescue driver from rolled-over vehicle
A distribution company’s building caught fire Wednesday evening in Ocala.
Ocala Fire Rescue crews put out flames of Ocala distribution company
Ocala Fire Rescue crews put out flames of Ocala distribution company
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER