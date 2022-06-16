Florida Gateway College holds enrollment event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College is holding two one-stop enrollment days.

This event is today and Tuesday, July 21st from 8:30 am to 5 pm.

Attendees will receive one-on-one assistance.

They will also show how they can get a free $300 dollar FGC bookstore voucher.

This event is open to new, re-admit, and prospective students.

College staff will be there to assist students’ needs.

TRENDING STORY: Organizations bring awareness for elder abuse and exploitation

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.