Florida Gateway College holds enrollment event
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College is holding two one-stop enrollment days.
This event is today and Tuesday, July 21st from 8:30 am to 5 pm.
Attendees will receive one-on-one assistance.
They will also show how they can get a free $300 dollar FGC bookstore voucher.
This event is open to new, re-admit, and prospective students.
College staff will be there to assist students’ needs.
