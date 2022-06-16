Advertisement

Gainesville City Commission addresses vacancies in office

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners are having a meeting.

One of the items is a charter amendment addressing vacancies in office.

The vacancies can be filled in one of two ways.

If “less than six months remain” in the unexpired term or until the next regular election the remaining members will vote on who becomes the successor.

If “more than six months remain” in the unexpired term and a general election is not scheduled within six months a special election can occur.

The special election has to be within sixty days of a vacancy.

