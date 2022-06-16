Advertisement

Gainesville Mayor and City Commissioner visit Iraq months before leaving office

Mayor Poe and city commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos visit Iraq in efforts to improve public health and initiate collaborations.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Lauren Poe and Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos paid a visit to sister city, Duhok, in Iraq.

The trip to Duhok, came after the Iraqi council and parliament leaders paid a visit to Gainesville a few months back.

Mayor Poe claims he and commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos discussed areas of opportunity during their visit to the middle east.

Poe says the trip focused on areas of improvement, such as public health.

“We meet with everyone from the consulate general for the United States Erbil to local mayors around the region,” said Mayor Poe. “Very productive and excited to continue the work.”

During the visit, they discussed collaboration with Shands UF Health and hospitals in Duhok, which are already in the works.

“We met with three different universities and their administrations and they have great interest in collaborating with the folks here in areas of research.”

Phase one of this trip was funded by a travel expense fund the city provides each commissioner and the mayor to the tune of $5,000 per person annually.

Mayor Poe says they will follow up with Iraqi leaders through virtual meetings for potential partnerships in the future.

“We’ll assess what we learned and where we are, and then develop a plan on next steps and how we can start taking realistic but important steps to implement that plan.”

City leaders gave TV20 conflicting information about the length of the trip. Both Mayor Poe and commissioner Hayes-Santos’ terms end this year.

