Mail thieves arrested after crime spree in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A trio of accused mail thieves are behind bars after an investigation by Marion County Sheriff’s deputies.

They say since the beginning of June residents across the county have reported mail theft and fraud of credit cards and checks taken from mailboxes.

Using security footage, detectives identified 46-year-old Tisaka Dawson, 47-year-old Anthony McLaughlin, and 49-year-old Ray Dearth as the suspected thieves.

They are facing numerous petit theft and fraud charges.

