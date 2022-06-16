Man arrested after firing a gun during an argument

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after shooting someone during an argument.

39-year old Raymond Webb was arrested yesterday after a shooting Tuesday.

Witnesses say Webb pulled a gun out of his car and fired several shots at the victim hitting him in the pelvis.

After being transported to UF health Shands, the victim identified Webb by his photograph.

Webb also has 11 previous felony convictions, and is being held at the Alachua County Jail on charges of attempted murder and illegal firearm possession.

