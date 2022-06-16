Advertisement

Man arrested after firing a gun during an argument

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after shooting someone during an argument.

39-year old Raymond Webb was arrested yesterday after a shooting Tuesday.

Witnesses say Webb pulled a gun out of his car and fired several shots at the victim hitting him in the pelvis.

After being transported to UF health Shands, the victim identified Webb by his photograph.

Webb also has 11 previous felony convictions, and is being held at the Alachua County Jail on charges of attempted murder and illegal firearm possession.

TRENDING STORY: Family and friends held a vigil to remember Ocala drive-by shooting victim Antion Shade Jr.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week

Latest News

rural king
Two individuals charged with grand theft from Rural King
Two people arrested for grand theft from a Rural King
Two people arrested for grand theft from a Rural King
Man arrested for shooting another during another argument
Man arrested for shooting another during another argument
Residents will have access to several county agencies
City of Alachua holds Local Government Day