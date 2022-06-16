Manhunt ends for armed robbery suspect near Three Rivers Estates

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 News update on the multi-day manhunt for an armed robbery suspect.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies say 55-year-old Daniel Mobley was arrested on 284th Street.

He is accused of robbing the Dollar General on U.S. 27 near Branford at gunpoint.

He then drove off towards the Three Rivers area.

Suwannee County deputies set up a perimeter with the assistance of Hamilton County, Mayo police, and Taylor Correctional Institution officers Thursday.

He is now being held at the Suwannee County Jail.

TRENDING STORY: Columbia County Report: Sheriff’s deputies search for armed suspect and city council hires new search firm for city manager

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.