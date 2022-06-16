Advertisement

Manhunt ends for armed robbery suspect near Three Rivers Estates

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 News update on the multi-day manhunt for an armed robbery suspect.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies say 55-year-old Daniel Mobley was arrested on 284th Street.

He is accused of robbing the Dollar General on U.S. 27 near Branford at gunpoint.

He then drove off towards the Three Rivers area.

Suwannee County deputies set up a perimeter with the assistance of Hamilton County, Mayo police, and Taylor Correctional Institution officers Thursday.

He is now being held at the Suwannee County Jail.

TRENDING STORY: Columbia County Report: Sheriff’s deputies search for armed suspect and city council hires new search firm for city manager

