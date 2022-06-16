Meadowbrook Golf Club changes proposal meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners listened to the concerns of neighbors regarding a proposal to change the Meadowbrook golf course.

The owner wants to make some major upgrades. Those improvements would be glow-in-the-dark targets.

That’s to avoid installing bright lights that would disturb neighbors.

The owner also wants to add 26 hitting bays. The golf course would look similar to how the franchise Top Golf is set up.

Some commissioners expressed their concerns about it becoming more of an entertainment business rather than a golf course.

The biggest issue both residents and the owner has is that the golf course floods.

“The story of Meadowbrook is pretty well known we flood out just anytime we get any afternoon downpour, the problem has gotten progressively worse since neighborhoods have sprung up,” said the owner of the Meadowbrook Golf Club Chris Marcum.

One of the possible upgrades would be a two-story driving range. That would keep the business open even if it floods.

Marcum also said other plans are also in the works to deal with the flooding.

“The public works are taking some measures that they believe to be a solution, only time will tell. The golf course has flooded five times within six years, it’s a pattern,” said Marcum.

Residents expressed concerns about adding 26 hitting bays which would increase the number of people coming to the club.

They further explained how this would cause issues with traffic and parking as the homeowners association owns the parking lot. They also maintain it.

It’s not clear yet if the Meadowbrook Golf Club will re-open as an upgraded golf course is still to be determined.

