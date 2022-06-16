Advertisement

No injures reported in Weirsdale mobile home fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No one is hurt after a fire tore through a trailer in Marion County.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday, Marion County Fire Rescue crews were called out to this home in Weirsdale.

Crews from the town, county, The Villages, Belleview and even Spruce Creek helped battle the blaze.

It was contained within 30 minutes and the home was unoccupied.

The Red Cross is assisting the homeowner.

