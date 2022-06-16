No injures reported in Weirsdale mobile home fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No one is hurt after a fire tore through a trailer in Marion County.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday, Marion County Fire Rescue crews were called out to this home in Weirsdale.

Crews from the town, county, The Villages, Belleview and even Spruce Creek helped battle the blaze.

It was contained within 30 minutes and the home was unoccupied.

The Red Cross is assisting the homeowner.

TRENDING STORY: Family and friends held a vigil to remember Ocala drive-by shooting victim Antion Shade Jr.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.