Advertisement

Ocala Fire Rescue crews put out flames of Ocala distribution company

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A distribution company’s building caught fire Wednesday evening in Ocala.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews say at 5:30 pm a fire was reported at “hydrologic” on SW 17th street.

When crews arrived the back of a semi-truck, a dumpster, and an exterior wall of the building was covered in flames.

In less than 15 minutes, crews were able to put out all the fires.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

TRENDING STORY: Pilot makes an emergency landing in a Dunnelon field

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Gainesville man steals Dunkin’ Donuts breakfast and runs off
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer

Latest News

Fire rescue crews pulled a driver from a vehicle after a rollover crash on Wednesday.
Fire crews rescue driver from rolled-over vehicle
Fire crews rescue driver from rolled-over vehicle
Ocala Fire Rescue crews put out flames of Ocala distribution company
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER