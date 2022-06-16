Ocala Fire Rescue crews put out flames of Ocala distribution company

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A distribution company’s building caught fire Wednesday evening in Ocala.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews say at 5:30 pm a fire was reported at “hydrologic” on SW 17th street.

When crews arrived the back of a semi-truck, a dumpster, and an exterior wall of the building was covered in flames.

In less than 15 minutes, crews were able to put out all the fires.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

