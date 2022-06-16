Part of Blue Run closed due to gator sightings

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dunnellon Chief of Police is closing parts of a park after reported sightings of multiple large alligators.

Chief Mike McQuaig is closing parts of the Blue Run of Dunnellon Park.

Walking on nature trails or unimproved areas of the park is suspended for anyone under the age of 18 if not with an adult.

As well as anyone carrying large items.

The chief is asking for any alligator sightings in the park to be reported to the police department.

