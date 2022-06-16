Advertisement

Part of Blue Run closed due to gator sightings

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dunnellon Chief of Police is closing parts of a park after reported sightings of multiple large alligators.

Chief Mike McQuaig is closing parts of the Blue Run of Dunnellon Park.

Walking on nature trails or unimproved areas of the park is suspended for anyone under the age of 18 if not with an adult.

As well as anyone carrying large items.

The chief is asking for any alligator sightings in the park to be reported to the police department.

