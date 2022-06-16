The PK Yonge robotics team helped one man who suffered a life altering accident

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “It’s been a lot of peaks and valleys in the last nine month,” said Andrew Brandt who was rear ended by a vehicle going 65 miles per hour.

The accident left him without mobility in his arms and legs.

“It was devastating to me going from an active person to being in bed and couldn’t do anything. I cant do anything” said Brandt.

Through the Makers Making Change Organization, one of Andrew’s friends in Gainesville put in a request for the LipSync device.

The PK Yonge robotics team saw the request, and quickly completed and fully funded the device.

“The really cool part of it is we are able to take the skills that we learn building robots and in engineering classes and apply that to the real world and do projects like this” sais robotics team member, Olivia Tucker.

The LipSync device allows an alternate way for someone to control a computer mouse.

They are able to click through inhaling and exhaling.

“Now I feel that this is going to allow me to do much more and it is really cool that they did this and they’re from Gainesville so I am really looking forward to using some of the young talent that is here” said Brandt.

In a time of peaks and valleys, Andrew says this support brings him hope.

