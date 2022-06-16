TV20 Award: Best UF Game of the Year (Florida vs. FSU, baseball)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This week, TV20 is recognizing the best of the 2021-22 Florida Gators athletic year by handing out some awards (for entertainment purposes only). From Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17, we’ll honor an individual or a team in one of 10 different categories. Up next is “UF Game of the Year,” recognizing those edge of your seat thrillers that fans live for. The five nominees, as selected and voted on by TV20 staff, are:

UF soccer vs. Vanderbilt, SEC Tournament: Florida scored late to even the game, 1-1, won on penalty kicks to knock off previous year’s tournament champions

UF women’s basketball @ Texas A&M: Gators rallied from down 19 points to win, 97-89 in double overtime, first win of the season vs. a top-25 opponent

UF men’s basketball vs. Ohio State: Florida trailed by seven with four and a half minutes to go, won 71-68 on Tyree Appleby’s long three-pointer as time expired

UF men’s basketball vs. Auburn: Florida took down a top-2 opponent for the first time ever at home, beating Auburn, 63-62. Appleby scored 26 points to lead the way

UF baseball vs. Florida State (H): Game was tied, 5-5 after four innings but remained that way until Sterlin Thompson’s two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth. The Gators beat the Seminoles on a walk-off at home for the second straight year.

And the winner is: Florida beats FSU on walk-off homer, 7-5

This game allowed the Gators to continue their head to head dominance over the Seminoles and gave Florida a season series win.

Up Next: UF Women’s Team of the Year

