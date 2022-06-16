TV20 Award: UF Women’s Team of the Year (Track & Field)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This week, TV20 is recognizing the best of the 2021-22 Florida Gators athletic year by handing out some awards (for entertainment purposes only). From Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17, we’ll honor an individual or a team in one of 10 different categories. Up Next is the category for UF Women’s Team of the Year. The four nominees, as selected and voted on by TV20 staff, are:

Basketball: Exceeded all expectations to reach first NCAA Tournament since 2016. Won 21 games, beat five ranked opponents.

Gymnastics: Swept the regular season and postseason SEC titles, finished second at NCAA Championships, scored over 198 in eight meets.

Softball: Overcame average conference record to reach Women’s College World Series for the 11th time in 14 years. Scored 10 or more runs in three NCAA Tournament games.

Track & Field: Completed an indoor / outdoor sweep of NCAA team titles, giving the program two in one calendar year. Florida’s outdoor crown was its first by the women’s program.

And the winner is...Track & Field

This team proved to be both deep in talent and exceptional in top-flight performance. Two NCAA titles in one year gives this squad the honor.

Up Next: UF Men’s Team of the Year

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.