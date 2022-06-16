Two individuals charged with grand theft from Rural King

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are behind bars for stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ocala farm supply store.

37-year old Brandon Crews and 35-year old Jessica Long are in jail.

Ocala police officers found two stolen mowers in their motel room.

Since the beginning of June, security cameras show the two individuals and a third unidentified suspect stealing multiple items from Rural King.

Stolen items include small motorbikes, mowers and an ATV.

Crews is being charged with five counts of grand theft and four burglary charges, while Long faces only one grand theft charge.

