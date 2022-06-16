Advertisement

UF selects Oct. 8 football game vs. Missouri for Homecoming

Florida safety Trey Dean III (0) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college...
Florida safety Trey Dean III (0) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida announced on Thursday that Homecoming festivities will be held the weekend of Oct. 8, when the football team hosts Missouri. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

The Gators own a 70-26-2 record in Homecoming games all-time, including a 28-5 mark since 1989. One of those five defeats came at the hands of the Tigers in 2018, the last time Missouri visited for Homecoming.

Florida defeated Vanderbilt last year 42-0 on Homecoming for one of its six wins. The 2022 season will be the first for new Gator head coach Billy Napier.

