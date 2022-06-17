Advertisement

Alachua County Sheriffs’ deputies are investigating gunshot death in Newberry

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriffs’ deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday night at about 10:25 pm, notifying them about a man lying on the ground next to a vehicle.

This happened on the 24000 block of SW 30th Avenue in Newberry.

After their arrival, they discovered that a victim had suffered from a gunshot wound in his torso and was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 53-year-old Joseph M. Malone of Newberry.

Malone’s autopsy will be conducted to determine the type of gun was used in the homicide.

Alachua County Sheriffs’ deputies are urging the public if they have any leads or information on this to reach Alachua County Crime Stoppers INC.

