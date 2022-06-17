Columbia County Public Libraries holds kid-friendly STEAM exhibit

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The sign-up for a diver-in-a-bottle steam workshop is open.

In this workshop, kids can learn about water density.

It is hosted by Columbia County Public Libraries.

They use a kid-friendly version of the Cartesian diver experiment.

The workshop will be at the Main Library, West Branch Library, and Fort White Branch Library today.

