Columbia County Public Libraries holds kid-friendly STEAM exhibit
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The sign-up for a diver-in-a-bottle steam workshop is open.
In this workshop, kids can learn about water density.
It is hosted by Columbia County Public Libraries.
They use a kid-friendly version of the Cartesian diver experiment.
The workshop will be at the Main Library, West Branch Library, and Fort White Branch Library today.
