Cotten Club holding annual Juneteenth breakfast

Tickets are available online(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual Juneteenth breakfast is being hosted at the Cotton Club. 

This event will take place today at 7:30 am. 

Tickets will be $25 per person. 

This event is co-sponsored by the Alachua County branch of NAACP.

 You can RSVP or get your tickets online.

