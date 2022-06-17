Cotten Club holding annual Juneteenth breakfast

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual Juneteenth breakfast is being hosted at the Cotton Club.

This event will take place today at 7:30 am.

Tickets will be $25 per person.

This event is co-sponsored by the Alachua County branch of NAACP.

You can RSVP or get your tickets online.

