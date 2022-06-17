Cotten Club holding annual Juneteenth breakfast
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual Juneteenth breakfast is being hosted at the Cotton Club.
This event will take place today at 7:30 am.
Tickets will be $25 per person.
This event is co-sponsored by the Alachua County branch of NAACP.
You can RSVP or get your tickets online.
