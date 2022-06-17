Dixie County attorney found guilty of extortion

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The jury found Dixie County attorney Michael O’Steen guilty on two counts.

They found that O’Steen extorted 60 thousand dollars from a client to get a better deal from former state attorney Jeff Siegmeister.

O’Steen also failed to report that money to the IRS.

He was found not guilty of two counts of conspiracy.

Dixie county commissioners voted Thursday night, to advertise the position of county attorney, and chose Chana Watson to serve as an interim attorney.

