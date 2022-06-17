Dunnellon Police are warning visitors of sightings of large alligators at Blue Run Park

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Walking on nature trails or unimproved areas of Blue Run Park is on pause. As people emailed the Dunnellon Police Department on sightings of large alligators along the trails.

Carter Johnson and Caleb Wetzstein were tubing on the Rainbow River and said they’ve seen gators in this area before.

“Previously and we’ve seen quite a few before. We saw a bigger one last time we were out here last time was an 8-footer.”

People under 18 are asked to have supervision from an adult and guests are also warned not to carry large items like kayaks or tubes on the trails.

Isabella Miles said she and her friends would walk the trails all the time, but now she’s more cautious of gators.

“We weren’t aware of how populated the water was so we would sit real close up to the water and just kind of hang out. So I think now knowing that they are getting more comfortable with coming up to the banks of the river and getting closer to people just be more careful and aware of your surroundings.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife set up traps catching three gators so far, but Johnson and Wetzstein think they should leave them alone.

“I think to leave them. As long as you don’t mess with them they won’t mess with you. We rode past them pretty close too and they didn’t do anything because they’re so used to it out here they don’t care about people.”

FWC said depending on the size of the gator they will release it in a different body of water.

Police are warning people to be aware of their surroundings if they go to Blue Run Park this weekend.

