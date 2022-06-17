Florida Gator QB Anthony Richardson apologizes for speeding in essay to the court

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Gator Quarterback Anthony Richardson wrote an essay apologizing for wrongdoing after pleading no contest to a speeding charge.

Richardson was pulled over by Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies for driving 105 miles per hour on West Newberry Road in the early morning hours of April 4.

He was required to complete a 12-hour driving safety course and asked to complete a written essay about what he learned in the course.

In the essay, Richardson apologized for his excessive speeding and the poor example he set as a UF student-athlete and a brother.

“My brother is one that I know watches every move that I make. I do not want him to think speeding is acceptable,” states Richardson in the essay.

On Wednesday, the court granted Richardson’s motion to withhold adjudication.

