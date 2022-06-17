Advertisement

Florida Gator QB Anthony Richardson apologizes for speeding in essay to the court

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an...
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Gator Quarterback Anthony Richardson wrote an essay apologizing for wrongdoing after pleading no contest to a speeding charge.

Richardson was pulled over by Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies for driving 105 miles per hour on West Newberry Road in the early morning hours of April 4.

He was required to complete a 12-hour driving safety course and asked to complete a written essay about what he learned in the course.

In the essay, Richardson apologized for his excessive speeding and the poor example he set as a UF student-athlete and a brother.

“My brother is one that I know watches every move that I make. I do not want him to think speeding is acceptable,” states Richardson in the essay.

On Wednesday, the court granted Richardson’s motion to withhold adjudication.

