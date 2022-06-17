Advertisement

Gainesville City Commission strikes down affordable internet proposal

By Tatiana Parish
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Expanding affordable broadband internet access is not moving at high speed after commissioners struck down a proposal in a North-Central Florida city.

If that proposal passed, residents would have the option to pay at least $30 a month.Residents who do not make that much would have had the option of free internet. 

At the meeting, Magellan consultants proposed an affordable internet plan. Although the company said this would profit the city to the tune of more than 9 million dollars.

That was not enough to sway the commission, as it feels there are too many risks that could cause legal problems.

“A Florida statute called the Florida deceptive and unfair practices act. This act is usually used by consumers. It’s not often used for competitors. Some creative lawyers could bring a suit under this statute,” said Senior Assistant City Attorney Lisa Bennet.

One resident feels the funds should go elsewhere.

“I think this money should be used wisely, it should go towards housing, not in broadband. Why put it in broadband when people do not have places to stay,” said Evelyn Foxx Alachua County NAACP President.

The money for the expansion would have come from federal funds. If this proposal were passed it would have given at least 5000 people an affordable internet option.

Some said this was the one and only opportunity the city had to use federal funds to expand broadband internet.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week

Latest News

Dixie County attorney found guilty of extortion
Two hurt in fiery crash
Ocala crash blocks multiple lanes of intersection
Ocala crash blocks multiple lanes of intersection
TV20 was a sponsor of the event, which was emceed by tv20's Jordyn Markhoff.
Rotary Club’s Casino Night raises money for charity