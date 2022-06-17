Gainesville police officers looking for two shooting suspects
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers are looking for two shooting suspects. Officers released the photos of two men asking for their names.
They are wanted in connection to a shooting that happened May 22nd, near Southwest 62nd Blvd and Southwest 20th Ave.
