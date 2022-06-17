Advertisement

Gainesville police officers looking for two shooting suspects

Gainesville police officers are looking for two shooting suspects. Officers released the photos of two men asking for their names.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers are looking for two shooting suspects. Officers released the photos of two men asking for their names.

They are wanted in connection to a shooting that happened May 22nd, near Southwest 62nd Blvd and Southwest 20th Ave.

