Gainesville woman arrested after threatening woman to have sex for money

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars after threatening and pressuring a woman into having sex for money.

35-year-old Andrea Martin started trying to solicit sex acts for the victim after spending around 600 dollars according to Gainesville Police.

Texts show Martin making threats if the victim did not engage in intercourse to pay off that debt.

The victim went to Gainesville Police which led to martin’s arrest on Tuesday.

After negotiating a 200-dollar fee for sex with the victim. Through an undercover police account.

Martin’s bond is set at 25 thousand dollars.

