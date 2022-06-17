Gov. DeSantis declines to pre-order vaccines for young children in Florida

MIAMI (AP/WCJB) - Florida is the only state that hasn’t preordered COVID-19 vaccines for toddlers in anticipation of their final approval by the federal government.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he won’t facilitate their distribution but that the shots will be available to people who want them.

“Doctors can get it, hospitals can get it,” said DeSantis. “But there’s not gonna be any state programs that are gonna be trying to, you know, get Covid jabs to infants and toddlers and newborns. That’s not something that we think is appropriate, and so that’s not where we’re going to be utilizing our resources in that regard.”

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre says if Florida doesn’t preorder, availability of the shots could be delayed in children’s hospitals and other facilities that have relied on state distribution.

Florida officials say the jabs will be available at pharmacies and community health centers, which can preorder them directly from the federal government.

On Wednesday, vaccine advisers for the FDA voted to recommend expanding the emergency use authorizations for mRNA covid vaccines for children from 6 months old to 5 years old. Advisors for the CDC are expected to vote in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.