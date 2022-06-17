Man up and make that doctor’s appointment, one Ocala physician says it could save your life

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - When it comes to talking about their health, many men opt out of the conversation.

Three-quarters of all men would rather “go shopping with their wife or significant other than go to the doctor,” according to a 2019 study from the Cleveland Clinic.

It’s something physicians in Ocala are seeing firsthand.

“A lot of the men I see that have come to have examinations because their wives made them or their significant other made them come in and see us,” said Sidney Clevinger, MD, of HCA Florida Healthcare.

During men’s health month, experts like Clevinger are encouraging other men to take care of their bodies by eating right, exercising, and making time for doctor visits.

“When people put off preventative health care, the things that we would normally have picked up on and been able to intervene earlier go by the wayside and we find them when they do finally come in a much more advanced stage,” Clevinger said.

Making sure to keep that doctor’s visit on the calendar, is something that would end up saving Clevinger’s patient, Andrew Katz, from a stroke or worse.

“I had a sore shoulder and I know that Doctor Clevinger would do some sort of injection, but when he listened to my heart, as he does every time, all of a sudden he realized that my heart was beating fast,” Katz explained.

His heart was in A-fib and he would never have known if he didn’t go to the doctor that day.

“I used to be one of these people who would put off my regular visit because I felt fine, no need to come in, but not anymore,” Katz said.

A message to the sometimes stubborn men, and yes some women too, to schedule that doctor’s appointment.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.