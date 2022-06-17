Advertisement

May job numbers released for North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - County-by-county unemployment rates for the month of May are out.

 In Alachua County, the unemployment rate is 2.1 percent.  

For Marion County, it’s 2.8 percent. 

For Levy County, the rate is 2.6 percent.

