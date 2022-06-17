May job numbers released for North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - County-by-county unemployment rates for the month of May are out.

In Alachua County, the unemployment rate is 2.1 percent.

For Marion County, it’s 2.8 percent.

For Levy County, the rate is 2.6 percent.

TRENDING STORY: Dunnellon Police are warning visitors of sightings of large alligators at Blue Run Park

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.