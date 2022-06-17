Advertisement

Ocala crash blocks multiple lanes of intersection

A crash in Ocala involving multiple vehicles blocked lanes for several hours at a busy...
A crash in Ocala involving multiple vehicles blocked lanes for several hours at a busy intersection.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Ocala involving multiple vehicles blocked lanes for several hours at a busy intersection.

The accident happened just before 8 pm involving two semi-trucks and two vehicles.

Police say all four vehicles were headed north on South Pine Avenue at the intersection of Highway 40, and that’s when all four vehicles collided.

Only minor injuries were reported.

