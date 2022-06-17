Ocala crash blocks multiple lanes of intersection

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Ocala involving multiple vehicles blocked lanes for several hours at a busy intersection.

The accident happened just before 8 pm involving two semi-trucks and two vehicles.

Police say all four vehicles were headed north on South Pine Avenue at the intersection of Highway 40, and that’s when all four vehicles collided.

Only minor injuries were reported.

TRENDING STORY: Criminal couple behind bars for stealing from Rural King

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.