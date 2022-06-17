Overnight Newberry shooting leaves one man dead
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a shooting in Newberry last night. Officers found 53-year-old Joseph Malone dead next to a vehicle last night.
We will have more information on this shooting death.
