Overnight Newberry shooting leaves one man dead

Alachua county sheriff's office deputies found 53-year-old, Joseph Malone, dead next to a vehicle last night in Newberry.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a shooting in Newberry last night. Officers found 53-year-old Joseph Malone dead next to a vehicle last night.

We will have more information on this shooting death.

