Rotary Club’s Casino Night raises money for charity

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida high rollers placed their bets to raise money for a good cause tonight.

The Rotary Club of Greater Gainesville hosted a casino night at the Gainesville Women’s Club.

The event benefitted the rotary club and the charities it supports, including the Ronald McDonald House, Gainesville Fisher House, Saint Francis House, Bread of the Mighty, and others.

TV20 was a sponsor of the event, which was emceed by tv20′s Jordyn Markhoff.

