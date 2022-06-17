Advertisement

Rotary Club’s Casino Night raises money for charity

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida high rollers placed their bets to raise money for a good cause tonight.

The Rotary Club of Greater Gainesville hosted a casino night at the Gainesville Women’s Club.

The event benefitted the rotary club and the charities it supports, including the Ronald McDonald House, Gainesville Fisher House, Saint Francis House, Bread of the Mighty, and others.

TV20 was a sponsor of the event, which was emceed by tv20′s Jordyn Markhoff.

TRENDING STORY: Dixie County attorney found guilty of extortion

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week

Latest News

Dixie County attorney found guilty of extortion
Two hurt in fiery crash
Ocala crash blocks multiple lanes of intersection
Ocala crash blocks multiple lanes of intersection
Expanding affordable broadband internet access is not moving at high speed after commissioners...
Gainesville City Commission strikes down affordable internet proposal