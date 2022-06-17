TV20 Award, UF Men’s Team of the Year: Track & Field

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This week, TV20 is recognizing the best of the 2021-22 Florida Gators athletic year by handing out some awards (for entertainment purposes only). From Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17, we’ll honor an individual or a team in one of 10 different categories. Up Next is the category for UF Men’s Team of the Year. The four nominees, as selected and voted on by TV20 staff, are:

Swimming & Diving: Claimed a 10th consecutive SEC title, and went on to finish third at the NCAA champions. Olympians Kieran Smith and Bobby Finke led the way.

Tennis: Put up an impressive defense of their 2021 NCAA title, swept all regular season SEC matches and conference tournament matches, had 22-match winning streak broken in the NCAA quarterfinals.

Baseball: Got off to a slow start to SEC play and stood just 6-12 in league in late April, but closed strong with 16-5 stretch, including appearance in conference title game.

Track & Field: After finishing fourth in the SEC outdoor meet, the Gators turned it on late, claiming their fifth NCAA crown. The team won the title with just seven entries for event finals. Sprinter Joseph Fahnbulleh led with two individual titles.

And the winner is....Track & Field

In a crowded field of competitors, it’s tough to deny the only men’s squad that claimed an NCAA team championship this school year.

