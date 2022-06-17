Two people hurt after fiery car wreck

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are badly hurt after a fiery t-bone-style wreck Thursday afternoon in Alachua County.

Fire rescue crews say while they were headed to a different incident, firefighters noticed a column of black smoke around US 301 near County Road 225 north of Waldo.

One of the vehicles was fully on fire.

The two people were taken to a trauma center.

