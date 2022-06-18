American Commercial Realty buys three Gainesville apartment complexes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of apartments in Gainesville are under new ownership.

The company American Commercial Realty acquired 330 units in three apartment complexes in the city. They now own Cazabella Apartments, Camelot Apartments, and Village 34 Apartments. All of which are all along 34th Street.

Company officials say they plan to renovate the interiors of the units with new cabinets, countertops, and flooring. The clubhouses for the complexes will be renovated with new designs and decor.

The new acquisitions add to the company’s 612-unit Gainesville apartment portfolio.

“We are bullish on the Gainesville market,” noted ACR President Rick Baer. “Fueled by the University and bolstered by both its position as the state’s top health care center and its expanding role as a tech innovation hub, we know Gainesville is well-positioned to withstand any future economic pressures.”

