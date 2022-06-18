Advertisement

American Commercial Realty buys three Gainesville apartment complexes

Hundreds of apartments in Gainesville are under new ownership.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of apartments in Gainesville are under new ownership.

The company American Commercial Realty acquired 330 units in three apartment complexes in the city. They now own Cazabella Apartments, Camelot Apartments, and Village 34 Apartments. All of which are all along 34th Street.

RELATED STORY: Wall Street closes out worst week since 2020 with slight gain

Company officials say they plan to renovate the interiors of the units with new cabinets, countertops, and flooring. The clubhouses for the complexes will be renovated with new designs and decor.

The new acquisitions add to the company’s 612-unit Gainesville apartment portfolio.

“We are bullish on the Gainesville market,” noted ACR President Rick Baer. “Fueled by the University and bolstered by both its position as the state’s top health care center and its expanding role as a tech innovation hub, we know Gainesville is well-positioned to withstand any future economic pressures.”

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community

Latest News

American Commercial Realty buys three Gainesville apartment complexes
A family of four’s home is destroyed from a fire in Weirsdale
A family of four’s home is destroyed from a fire in Weirsdale
WCJB Weather Update
WCJB WX UPDATE
A family of four is without a home after a fire.
A family of four’s home is destroyed from a fire in Weirsdale