City of Ocala holding solid waste ordinance sessions

The meetings will be open to the public
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala’s Public Works and Growth Management departments will host two proposed solid waste ordinance information sessions.

During these information sessions, city staff will present a proposed ordinance concerning solid waste definitions, facilities, and alternatives within the city limits.

This event is free and open to the public.

The sessions will be held on Wednesday, June 22nd from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the MLK First Responders Campus community building, and on Thursday, June 23rd from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. located at the Ocala Golf Club.

For more information, you can find visit here.

