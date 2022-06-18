A family of four’s home is destroyed from a fire in Weirsdale

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WEIRSDALE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Thursday morning just after nine o’clock Marion County Fire Rescue units were called to a mobile home fire in Weirsdale where the roof was engulfed in flames.

“Usually when I come out of the house she sometimes sits on her porch so I always glance over to see if I want to wave to her. Well I glanced over and at the same time I heard the fire department show up and then I immediately called her because I didn’t know if her boys were in the house,” said neighbor Billie Smith.

Several crews arrived on the scene quickly putting the fire out. They searched the home and no one was inside.

But when Smith called her neighbor she was devastated because the family has been going through a lot.

“She lost her husband in October to COVID so she’s been out working odd jobs, she’s cleaning houses, doing lawn work. Her boys are our for summer so she’s trying to spend time with them as well as working.”

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The grandmother who lives behind the family’s home said her youngest grandson was thinking about his dad when he saw his home in ruins.

“He was crying so emotionally he kept grabbing his little eyes because he wanted to be strong but he couldn’t and he kept saying my daddy’s pictures, but what about my daddy’s pictures. They’re burned he said they’re burned.”

Red Cross came out to assist the homeowners but now the inside of the home and roof were destroyed.

They’ll have to find a way to pick up the pieces and find a new place to call home.

If you would like to help you can click on the link below.

Mobile home fire

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.