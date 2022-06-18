Advertisement

Hundreds attend Juneteenth celebration in Ocala

Hundreds of people came out to Webb Field to celebrate Freedom Day.
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - People joined together at Webb Field in Ocala read poems, and played different trivia games learning about the history of Juneteenth.

When it took two years for slaves in Texas to finally get the news they were free.

“Two whole years went by while my ancestors continued working for free, being raped, being whipped. A lot of emotional and verbal abuse went on and a lot of that is still going on today,” said Juneteenth commission president Sharington Houston.

Loretta Pompey-Jenkins gave her thoughts on what came to her mind when Juneteenth became a federal holiday.

“It’s a time to remember our heritage it’s a time to look at where we’ve come from how we have progressed and see that the struggles for equality and true justice are not over.”

The history has been passed down to the younger generation with them performing spoken words and Orielle Godwin gave some insight on what Juneteenth means to her.

“I was super happy that it became a holiday I want it to be really known for the black people. I didn’t want them to keep hiding in the shadows for all their lives I just want it to finally get out and get known.”

Some of the registration fees from the event went to scholarships for graduating high school seniors.

