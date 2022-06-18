Local fathers and children attend 6th annual “Be a better Father” basketball camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Father’s Day is less than 24 hours away, but before the household celebrations of presents, cards, and hugs commence, the 6th annual “Be a better Father” basketball camp helped strengthen the bond between local dads and their children.

The event was hosted at The Rock School in Gainesville and featured a number of families taking part in various basketball drills, like dribbling, passing, and shooting to hone their game.

Along with learning the fundamentals of basketball, there were also some keynote speakers on hand to share some words of wisdom on practices to help make the dads in the crowd better fathers.

The idea behind the event is to be able to create a loving, encouraging environment that positively impacts all those involved.

One local father, Anthony Ray, takes his role as a father seriously.

“I believe that as a father I am not only important to my children, but I am important to every other child in my community,” said Ray. “So everything that I do impacts my children and their friends and people around me. It’s everything to be able to spend that time with my son, especially, just having that time for him to interact with me in ways that a lot of times we don’t have the time during the work week and stuff so just coming out here and playing some basketball, passing the ball, shooting the ball with him, it’s everything for both of us.”

Camp founder, Ryan Jones, was delighted by the turnout.

“It warms my heart, I’m a big advocate for fathers,” said Jones. “Any time I can get fathers in one space, communicate with them and just talk about the importance of fatherhood, it means the world to me, it’s one of those things that I look forward to every year. Fatherhood can be tough at times, but it’s always good to have somebody by your side as you go through something like fatherhood.”

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.