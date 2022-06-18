Advertisement

Marion County deputies searching for missing man

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT MCCOY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Marion County is missing and his family is concerned for his safety.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies report that 83-year-old Prince Douglass was last seen walking from his home near Northeast 10th Avenue Road in Fort McCoy last Saturday.

Douglass’s family discovered Friday that he left behind his cell phone and wallet.

Due to his age and the circumstances of his disappearance, Douglass’s family and law enforcement are concerned for his safety.

