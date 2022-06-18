Advertisement

Marion County Humane Society raises funds for animals during it’s 2nd annal ice bucket challenge

Raises money for animals at the Marion County Humane Society.
Raises money for animals at the Marion County Humane Society.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The ice bucket challenge cooled off staff members at the Marion County Humane Society while raising money for a good cause.

Workers held their second annual ice bucket challenge Saturday afternoon. Their goal was to raise $5,000 to help the animals with things like food and cleaning.

For every $500 raised a staff member got a bucket of ice poured on them and they also got some pies to the face.

“We see a lot of stuff some things people should never have to see pets go through so it’s not only a break for our members to raise money for the animals but also a break for us to be able to get out here and have fun with these animals,” said outreach coordinator Austin Burnett.

Staff had to cancel the fundraiser halfway through because of rain, but it has been rescheduled for July 9.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

