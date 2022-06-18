Newberry fire chief retires after 28 year service

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Newberry is saying farewell to its longtime fire chief.

Today was the last day for Newberry Fire Chief Ben Buckner.

He dedicated the last 28 years to serving the community and is now retiring.

To celebrate the outgoing fire chief, city offices closed down for two hours on Wednesday.

