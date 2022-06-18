Advertisement

Newberry fire chief retires after 28 year service

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Newberry is saying farewell to its longtime fire chief.

Today was the last day for Newberry Fire Chief Ben Buckner.

He dedicated the last 28 years to serving the community and is now retiring.

To celebrate the outgoing fire chief, city offices closed down for two hours on Wednesday.

TRENDING STORY: A family of four’s home is destroyed from a fire in Weirsdale

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community

Latest News

Two men from south Florida are sentenced to 10 years in prison after Gainesville police...
Two Miami men sentenced to ten years in prison after arrest in Gainesville
Two Miami men sentenced to ten years in prison after arrest in Gainesville
Newberry fire chief retires after 28 year service
American Commercial Realty buys three Gainesville apartment complexes